Osage drops match to Smith-Cotton and Camdenton sweeps Waynesville and West Plains

Osage drops match to Smith-Cotton

School of the Osage welcomed Smith-Cotton out of Sedalia to the tennis courts on Thursday and the Indians came up a few sets short in a 7-2 defeat.

“We played an experienced team who already had six matches under their belt and for some of our kids, this was their first match this year,” Osage coach Ann Gulshen said. “We have had so many distractions and interruptions so I was really proud of the way our kids battled, particularly our younger kids. We are young and inexperienced, but the kids who come to practice every day and work hard to get better are having good results.”

Osage’s Madison Butt was a winner in singles by a score of 8-4 while Megan Smithson and Marley Corpe battled for an 8-5 win in doubles. Butt and Glory Nimmo came up just shy of a doubles win, 8-6, and Nimmo nearly also won her singles match by the same count.

Osage (1-1) will play in the Boonville Tournament over the weekend and host Mexico on Monday.

Camdenton sweeps Waynesville and West Plains

Camdenton picked up right where they left off after a tournament title at Waynesville last Friday by sweeping the Tigers and West Plains 9-0 for Senior Night on Thursday.

Camdenton (2-1, 2-1 Ozark Conference) visits Capital City on Monday.