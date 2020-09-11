Camdenton was back in action on its home course for a 9-hole match with Dixon on Thursday and the night went well for the Lakers. Camdenton bested the Bulldogs in team scores and both Sydney Righter and Hannah Beeson tied for the honor of medalist with a scorecard of 55 each.

The Lakers were scheduled for a triangular with Rolla and Waynesville on Tuesday and the team will meet Lebanon and California for another triangular on Thursday.