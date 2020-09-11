Camdenton visited Ozark Conference newcomer Bolivar on September 10 and came home with a 4-0 defeat.

Bolivar scored two goals in a 10-minute time span in the first half and found two more answers in the second.

“The game started out pretty even and we had a great chance to score early and did not capitalize,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said. “We came out of halftime, started quickly and had some momentum and then we gave up a cheap goal to make it 3-0. We had several more chances and did not make any of them count. We did not play to our full potential and overall, did not give enough effort throughout the game.”

Camdenton (2-3, 0-2 OC) will visit Glendale on Tuesday.