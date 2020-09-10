Camdenton has a chance to make it two wins in a row when Parkview comes to town Friday night for kickoff at 7 p.m. A winning streak sounds much, much better.

Losing streaks have generally not been a part of Camdenton’s football tradition.

So, faced with a challenge at Waynesville, trailing by a touchdown at halftime and the potential of dropping the first two games of 2020, it may come as no surprise that the Lakers found a way to prevent that from happening in a 31-28 win over the Tigers.

The offense, defense and special teams came together at key moments to cement the final outcome and now Camdenton has a chance to make it two in a row when Parkview comes to town Friday night for kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Vikings (0-2) are coming off a 42-7 loss to Ozark Conference newcomer Bolivar and the team has struggled to put up some points so far this year, averaging 10.5 points per outing. The defense has not had any easier of a task either, giving up 35.5 points per contest.

Certainly no reason for the Lakers to look past this week, though.

Parkview has split some snaps between senior quarterback Anthony Green and junior Caden Burks. Green has gotten the lion’s share so far, completing 11 of his 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown while Burks has gone 15-26 for 80 yards to go with a touchdown and interception. Sophomore running back Cameron Harris has been the top threat on the ground with 150 yards on 24 carries and a score, averaging 6.3 yards per touch. Meanwhile, sophomore Chris Anderson has been the top pass catcher with five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Junior Isaiah Farley and sophomore Zan Rodgers have also gotten a few looks with seven catches each for 47 yards and 39 yards, respectively.

Overall, the “Purple Haze” Laker defense is giving up 330 yards and 28 points per game so far and both opposing offenses have found some success. Senior Parker Wormek has led the charge with 21 total tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for a loss, while senior Brady Ford and sophomore Wiley Powers have 20 tackles each.

Parkview’s defensive numbers may excite a Laker offense that certainly found its rhythm against Waynesville last week, no one more than senior receiver Cooper Ezard. The returning All-State receiver dazzled in week two, hauling in eight receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns. That brings his 2020 campaign to 21 catches for 338 yards and five scores in just two games.

Splitting time at quarterback so far this season, senior Jacob Wormsley had a big night for Camdenton completing 11 of his 19 passes for 224 yards and all four touchdown passes to Ezard. He is now up to 363 passing yards to go with five touchdowns and two picks and is currently the team’s leading rusher with 74 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, sophomore Bear Shore is at 128 passing yards and two interceptions in the snaps he has seen so far.

Camdenton has a few others who can be called upon as well as senior Jadin Faulconer has nine catches for 49 yards while fellow senior Eli Griffin is up to seven receptions for 54 yards and senior Phillip Kurle has hauled in four passes for 36 yards. If all eyes are on Ezard, they may all get a little more space to do some damage.

One thing for certain is that Camdenton will be glad to finally be back in the friendly confines of Bob Shore Stadium, ready for a show beneath the Friday night lights for the home opener.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Camdenton won last season’s contest at Parkview, 63-7, in 2019.

WHO’S HOT

Ezard has continued to shine in his final campaign with Camdenton, putting up some impressive numbers in the receiving game that may just prove to be worthy of another All-State selection. Seemingly figuring some things out after week one, Wormsley had the hot hand in week two and would surely love all his games to play out the way it did at Waynesville.

WATCH OUT

Harris and Anderson may be a solid combo for Parkview to move the chains, whether the Vikings lean on the pass or the rush. If Camdenton can keep these two in check, a victory is likely at hand.