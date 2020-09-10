Eldon's Hull finishes fifth in field of 85 golfers

Camdenton and Eldon set out for another 18 holes of golf in the second tournament of the season on Wednesday at the annual Helias Invitational.

Exactly a week after both programs teed off their seasons in Camdenton's annual Laker Invitational, the Lakers and Mustangs were amongst a field of 19 different schools with 85 golfers vying for the top spot.

Rock Bridge out of Columbia won the tournament with a team score of 315 while the Lakers finished 11th with a score of 423. Eldon was not able to field a full team on Wednesday due some illnesses, but the Mustangs did have a player finish in the top five individually as Eldon's Kassidy Hull carded a 3-over-par 75. Lydia Young was the other golfer who represented the Mustangs and she finished with a 128, which was good for 80th amongst the field.

"I was really happy with the way the girls played. There is some really stiff competition in that tournament so finishing in the top 10 is a great achievement," Eldon coach Matt Frey said.

Camdenton was led by freshman Sydney Righter who carded a 90 to tie for 23rd. Ashley Vest shot a 102 to tie for 40th, Hannah Beeson tied for 55th with a 110, Addy Selander placed 71st with a 121 and Kayle Stewart was right behind her with a 122 to tie for 72nd.

"This is a young team that is showing improvement very quickly," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas noted after the second event of the season. "They work hard at practice and are hungry for improvement. I expect to start seeing some medalists in the upcoming matches and tournaments."

Camdenton was scheduled to host Dixon for nine holes on Thursday and will return to action for a triangular with Rolla and Waynesville on Tuesday. Eldon will play in the Boonville Invitational on Friday.