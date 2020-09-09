Eldon sweeps Capital City and Osage sweeps Cole Camp

Eldon sweeps Capital City

Eldon was on the road in Jefferson City Tuesday night and quickly took care of business with a three-set sweep over the Cavaliers (25-15, 25-17, 25-2).

Caroline Beckmann led the Mustangs with 18 kills while Adelle Wood, Cassidy Prater, Haley Henderson and Addie Davis added three each. Henderson put together six service aces and Davis led with 25 assists. Defensively, Henderson had 14 digs while Tatum Frank recorded 13, Beckmann finished with 11 and Taylor Henderson had seven. Prater had four blocks.

Eldon (1-2) visits California Thursday.

Osage sweeps Cole Camp

Osage visited Cole Camp Tuesday night and made it a short one with a three-set sweep (25-14, 26-24, 25-22).

Sara Wolf led the attack with 12 kills as Carly Hambly had eight and Adrienne Dubbs finished with seven. Shelby Spriggs served up 10 service aces and Paige Rowland finished with 30 assists. Spriggs was also sharp on the defensive end with 12 digs while Wolf and Hambly both had six.

Osage (3-1, 0-1 TCC) hosts Versailles Thursday.