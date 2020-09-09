Osage downs Boonville in conference opener and Camdenton blanked by West Plains

Osage downs Boonville in conference opener

Osage is off to a good start in Tri-County Conference play after topping Boonville 5-3 on the road.

Osage secured an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Liberty Gamm and Carly Ward. The Indians added three more runs in the fifth to go up 5-0 with a two-RBI single from Reese Good and RBI double from Ward.

Ward also took care of things in the circle, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out seven to halt any Pirate comeback.

Osage (3-4, 1-0 TCC) hosts Versailles Thursday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton blanked by West Plains

Camdenton visited West Plains Tuesday for an Ozark Conference battle and fell 9-0 to the Zizzers.

The Lakers had five hits on the night and both Sadie Stockman and Ryah Moore had two hits each. Gracie Coffelt pitched three innings and recorded three strikeouts while Moore did the rest and got a strikeout.

Camdenton (1-5, 0-2 OC) hosts Dixon Thursday at 4:30 p.m.