Macks Creek put up its toughest fight of the 2020 season so far at Wheatland Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the bid came up just a few runs short in a 3-0 loss to the Mules.

Wheatland scored its first run in the second inning and plated two more in the third. That was all the Mules would need as Macks Creek managed two hits on the night from the bat of freshman Dakota Willis and senior Tanner Smith. Smith (0-2) also got the start on the mound after working the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, none earned, on four hits while striking out three batters and walking six. Grant English worked in relief for the rest, striking out seven with no walks.

Macks Creek (0-3) started its season with an 18-1 loss to Stoutland on September 3 and a 28-2 loss to Weaubleau the following day. Head Coach Jason Trusty plans to take it one game at a time with his young club in his 12th season as the Pirates continue their first official season of fall ball. There are currently three on the roster with any kind of extensive varsity experience so each outing can be quite valuable for this young group.

"Offensively, we struggled a bit to put the ball in play and took way too many pitches and chased too many others," the coach said of Tuesday night's battle. "But I talked with the guys and we were able to work in some better at-bats here and there as the game moved on.

"We are slowly progressing and will take each game one at a time."

