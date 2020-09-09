Camdenton soccer falls at Kickapoo and Osage cruises past Cole Camp

Camdenton opened up Ozark Conference play at Kickapoo Tuesday night and fell to the Chiefs 6-1.

It was a 4-0 game until Camdenton’s David Grzegorezyk scored on a header with an assist from Grant Thompson. Thompson had a trio of shots on goal in a span of 10 minutes that were stopped by tough saves from the Kickapoo goalkeeper and the Chiefs added another pair of goals after the Lakers pushed their numbers up to create some offense late in the second half.

“I was very pleased with how our team played. We fought hard and really played better than the final score showed,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon said. “We got better.”

Camdenton (2-2, 0-1 OC) will visit Bolivar on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage cruises past Cole Camp

It was Senior Night at Osage’s brand new soccer complex and the Indians did not disappoint with a 7-1 win.

The weather cut the game a little short, but not before Mark Pankiv scored two goals while Chris Boyd, Toni Abazi, Will Faulconer, Nate Evans and Ethan Ford all scored a goal for the Indians. Josh Cooper provided an assist while Faulconer and Ford also had an assist each. Meanwhile, keeper Reagan O’Shea had four saves.

“We definitely have a lot of room for improvement, but the boys should be happy with where we are at this time of the season compared to a year ago when we were 0-5 and searching for our first win,” Osage coach Jason Long said. “Focus and discipline will be a major theme as we train. Every week will be a test and as long as we are still playing and not sitting at home, I’ll consider this regular season a success.”

Osage (2-2) visits Bolivar on September 15 at 4 p.m.