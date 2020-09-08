Moberly Spartans varsity football team will have this week's game at Excelsior Springs pushed back from Friday night to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 reported Spartans head coach Cody McDowell on Tuesday.

According to an Excelsior Springs' press release found on its school district's Facebook page, there were nine football players found to have direct contact with a Savannah football player who was tested positive with COVID-19, and 22 others were found to have close contact with that player during the Aug. 28 game won by Excelsior Springs, 33-21.

As a result, the 31 Excelsior Springs players were placed in quarantine

The Tigers (1-0) had to cancel its Sept. 4 game with Warrensburg.

Providing safety measures and protocols are met through guidelines established by the Clay County Health Department and the school district, the earliest date the football team can participate in a game is Saturday, Sept. 12.

Moberly (2-0) is coming off a 49-12 home victory last Friday against School of the Osage.