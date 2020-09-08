Weaubleau’s offense quickly got going in a game against Macks Creek on Friday.

The Pirates trailed 10-0 after the first inning and were dealt a 20-0 loss in three. Alyssa Seaholm had the lone hit for Macks Creek while Molly Phillips pitched 3 2/3 innings allowing 13 runs, three earned, on four hits with eight walks and two strikeouts. Kenzie Hicks pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs, none earned with six walks. Macks Creek committed a total of seven errors in the contest.

The Pirates (0-3) were scheduled to visit Versailles Tuesday and will visit Springfield Central Thursday at 4:30 p.m.