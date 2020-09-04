An old Tri-County Conference foe is coming to town Friday night at Versailles and it is Senior Night. Warsaw actually played its season opener at Versailles last week against Cole Camp, so the Tigers don't want the Wildcats to get too comfortable on their own turf.

And oddly enough, Warsaw was actually playing at Versailles last week in a neutral site battle against Cole Camp to start the season, due to Cole Camp’s field not being playable because of resodding.

Well, the Wildcats cruised to a 42-21 victory in the season opener so the Tigers better not let the Wildcats get too comfortable playing on their own turf. Senior Night may help provide a little extra motivation to prevent that from happening as these two sides kick off at 7 p.m.

The first battle of the season was a tough one for Versailles at Knob Noster.

The Tigers had some trouble finding their offensive rhythm and the Panthers took advantage, building a comfortable 27-0 lead by halftime that turned into a 46-7 win. Versailles’ lone touchdown came from a 40-yard fumble recovery by junior Kannen Wilson and the Tiger offense finished with 171 total yards on the night.

Senior running back Max Coleman led the Tigers with 65 rushing yards on the night and added a 20-yard reception while sophomore running back Tye Edgar galloped for 40 yards of his own. Meanwhile, junior quarterback Adam Radcliff will be looking to stretch his arm some more in week two after completing four of his seven pass attempts for 28 yards while adding 37 rushing yards on the ground. Versailles will be facing a Wildcat defense that allowed Cole Camp just 156 yards overall. The upcoming battle may not be any easier.

On the defensive side of the ball, Knob Noster was able to gain 300 yards overall, with 223 of them coming on the ground and 77 through the air. Warsaw gave the Bluebirds fits in week one with the dominant play of its offensive line that allowed the Wildcats to march all over the field with 407 yards of total offense so the Tigers will have to dig in and hold their ground in the trenches.

Warsaw quarterback Brady Slavens completed eight of his 13 passes for 160 yards while rushing for 96 more and running back Justin Martin had a big day on the ground, rushing for 104 yards and four touchdowns. The biggest threat through the air last week was Jack Gardner who hauled in two catches for 49 yards.

It is still early in the 2020 season and anything is possible on any given Friday night. Versailles has had a week of practice to make some adjustments and the time has come to see if the Tigers can defend their turf in the home opener.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Warsaw won the last meeting between these two teams, 28-21 in 2017.

WHO’S HOT

Senior running back Max Coleman showed some stamina in the season debut, leading the team with 65 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per touch, while adding a 20-yard reception. It is early in the season, but he may become the key workhorse as the season continues to unfold.

WATCH OUT

Slavens and Martin were a dynamic duo for Warsaw in the season opener, accounting for 360 of the team’s 407 yards of offense in week one. The Versailles defense will need to know where these two are at all times on the field.