School of the Osage scored quickly and scored often in the home and season opener against Fulton last week. The Indians are off to a good start and they hope to repeat it.

The very first play of the 2020 season resulted in a touchdown for the Indians in a 63-36 win over the Hornets and the last time the program crossed the 60-point threshold on the scoreboard was in a 64-6 win over Versailles in 2014, the last time the Indians won a district title.

But Osage coach Devin Johnson is not making any early predictions for what the season has in store as his team heads to Moberly Friday night for a kickoff at 7 p.m.

“I would like to say we’ll score 63 every week but I don’t know if we could quite keep up that pace,” the coach said with a smile after Friday night’s win against Fulton.

Well, for now, the Indians are off to a good start and they hope to repeat it. Moberly has other ideas, only allowing 297 total yards of offense last week in a 32-6 win over Class 5 Smith-Cotton.

Behind the strength of a solid offensive line, Osage rushed for 396 yards as a team in week one and finished with nearly 500 yards overall. The game becomes really simple if a team can almost run the ball at will.

Junior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin enjoyed the most spoils, rushing for a team-leading 183 yards while adding 95 more yards through the air on 6-9 passing. His mobility and ability to maneuver around the pocket may play a huge factor as the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, senior running back Jackson Creasy rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns and senior back Kenan Webb finished with 71 rushing yards and two scores before the night was through.

Through the air, senior receiver Drew Elley caught three passes for 38 yards, junior Keigan Vaughn caught a 32-yard pass and sophomore Hunter Graber had the privilege of catching the first touchdown of the 2020 season as he finished with two receptions for 27 yards. If they can contribute again in week two, Moberly will have to honor their routes.

Fulton gained most of its production behind a dual-threat, playmaking mobile quarterback and the Indians will have to contend with another talent in senior Dominic Stoneking who finished 11-18 for 173 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. One of his early favorite targets is senior Toby Short who led the charge with seven receptions for 115 yards and a pair of scores so the Osage secondary may have to be on alert. The Spartans’ leading rusher was Jack Davidson who put up 57 yards on 12 carries, but Johnson suspects Moberly will seek to enforce its will on the ground.

“Moberly is going to be a very physical team,” he said. “They have a fast, athletic quarterback, just like us, and they are going to let him run the ball a little bit… They return a lot of starters and bring a lot of guys back so it will be a good test for us week two”

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Moberly won last season’s match up 17-7.

WHO’S HOT

Osage’s offensive line, bullying the players who lined up across from them last week as the Indians averaged 10.2 yards per carry. In addition to a big rushing night, McLaughlin displayed some of his arm talent in his debut as the full-time starter. It does not get much better than throwing a touchdown on the first pass attempt of the entire season.

WATCH OUT

The Osage defense will need to keep eyes on Stoneking and Short the entire night after their productive season debut. The Spartans enjoyed field position most of the night, as Stoneking rushed for just 22 yards, but Johnson knows what the senior is capable of.