Camdenton falls in five sets at Rock Bridge

Camdenton went the distance in Columbia Thursday night, taking Rock Bridge to five sets before falling just short to the Bruins, 3-2.

The Lakers took the first two sets, 26-24 and 29-27, before dropping the third 25-17. Then, Rock Bridge managed to carry that momentum to the final two sets to secure the win, 25-17 and 15-9.

Both Miranda Hadfield and Sydney Smith led Camdenton with 12 kills each while Payton Kincaid contributed 11, Mya Hulett recorded eight and Jackie White finished with seven. Olivia Whittle had three service aces and Smith led the way with 16 assists while Elle Turner produced 14 of her own. On the defensive end, Whittle led with 23 digs while Smith had 20, Brooklyn Stidham had 18, Hadfield had 16 and Turner had 13.

Camdenton (1-1) visits West Plains on Thursday.

Osage swept by Blair Oaks

Osage hosted Blair Oaks on Thursday for the Tri-County Conference opener and the Falcons delivered a three-set sweep to the Indians (25-11, 25-19, 25-23).

Sara Wolf led the Osage attack with eight kills while Carly Hambly added four. Wolf also added a pair of aces and Paige Rowland served up 14 assists. Defensively, Shelby Spriggs led Osage with 16 digs while Wolf had seven and Allison Steen added six. Rowland recorded a trio of blocks in the effort as well.

Osage (2-1, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Cole Camp on Tuesday before hosting Versailles on Thursday in a Lake area battle.

Eldon sweeps Centralia on Senior Night

It was Senior Night at Eldon and the Mustangs did not disappoint in a three-set sweep over Centralia on Thursday. The Mustangs took care of business 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16.

Caroline Beckmann led Eldon with 16 kills while Taylor Henderson finished with seven, Cassidy Prater added six and Haley Henderson put up five. Both Addie Davis and Tatum Frank served up a pair of service aces and Davis also led the way with 33 assists. Haley also finished with 12 digs as Beckmann provided seven and both Taylor and Frank added five.

Eldon (1-1) visits Capital City Tuesday.

Versailles falls in four sets to Warrensburg

Versailles took on Warrensburg in its home opener on Tuesday and the Tigers fell in four sets, 3-1.

Warrensburg won the first two sets, 25-7 and 25-16, before Versailles answered with a 25-23 win in set three to avoid the sweep. However, the visitors stormed back with a 25-11 win in the final set to close the night out.

Sandalyn Morris led the Tigers with five kills and two service aces while Maycee Edgar added six assists. Madison Foley had four blocks for the Tigers and Kyrstin Thurman had nine digs.

Versailles (1-1) was scheduled to visit Tipton on Thursday and will be back in action with the Tri-County Conference opener at Osage this upcoming Thursday.