Camdenton outpaced by Glendale, Versailles comes up short against Knob Noster and Climax Springs drops season opener to Halfway

Camdenton outpaced by Glendale

It was a rough one for Camdenton on Thursday.

After taking down Springfield Central 19-3 for Senior Night the night before, the Lakers visited Glendale for an Ozark Conference battle and fell 13-3 in five innings.

Adee Enos and Zoe Lockhert led the Lakers with two hits each and Camdenton produced 11 hits overall, but just could not convert them into runs. Gracie Coffelt and Ryah Moore were in the circle and Coffelt was able to record a strikeout.

Camdenton (1-1, 0-1 Ozark Conference) will visit West Plains in another conference battle on Tuesday.

Versailles comes up short against Knob Noster

Versailles hosted Knob Noster on Thursday and came up just a few runs shy of victory in a 6-4 defeat.

The Tigers and Panthers were tied at four runs each through four innings but the Panthers were able to pull ahead with a run in the fifth and an insurance run in the seventh to seal it.

Kourtney Rainey had a productive night for the Tigers with three hits and two RBIs qhilw Maris Ollison had two hits and Joscelynn Mariott recorded a hit. Lauren Garrison drove in two runs of her own.

In the circle, Marriott went all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs on nine hits with a pair of walks. Errors were not kind to Versailles as the team committed nine on the night.

The Tigers (2-1) will host Lake area neighbor Macks Creek on Tuesday.

Climax Springs drops season opener to Halfway

Climax Springs began its 2020 campaign on Thursday against Halfway and the Cougars dropped the first contest 11-0.

Climax Springs (0-1) was scheduled to visit Springfield Central on Friday and will visit Montrose on Tuesday.