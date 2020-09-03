Starting the season with a win, and on Senior Night no less, has to be a pretty good feeling for Eldon after securing just one win in 2019. The Mustangs will be looking for that same feeling in a trip to Owensville.

The Mustangs will be looking for that same feeling in a trip to Owensville Friday night after quickly taking care of business with a 54-14 win over Springfield Central in the season opener.

The best part of all from week one may be the fact that the success came from multiple contributors as the Wing-T offense produced 368 rushing yards on the night, with the team averaging 8.8 yards per carry. A solid offensive line and fresh legs behind them is something most defenses generally do not want to have to contend with. Up next is a Dutchmen team in week two, returning home after a 12-0 shutout loss at Potosi in the opener.

“We don’t really have a guy who is going to give us 30 touches a night. We are going to continue to give a lot of guys chances,” Eldon coach Chad Hult said.

Well, here come the Mustangs.

Among the nine rushers who received a carry Friday evening, sophomore running back Krystopher Shepard led the way with 155 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Senior back Owen Levesque added 68 yards on six rushes for two scores, junior back Killian Wilson provided 52 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches and senior tight end P.J. Bledsoe enjoyed some time in the backfield with a 43-yard run.

Playing in the first game of his high school career, freshman quarterback Hunter Hees was cool and collected as he completed five of his 11 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another 29 yards. Baylor Pearson led the Mustangs in the air with two catches for 27 yards and Wilson caught Eldon’s first touchdown pass of 2020 on a short 3-yard strike.

Allowing just 14 points is a solid start for any team and Eldon may be encouraged by the fact that Owensville failed to score last week. However, there were some flashes of the potential and most of it came through the air.

Owensville junior quarterback Brendan Decker completed 19 of his 41 passes for 197 yards while throwing two picks. His top receiver was Landon Valley who caught eight passes for 70 yards while Bryce Payne hauled in four receptions for 49 yards and Derek Brandt added four receptions for 49 yards. It was a balanced effort that will have the Mustangs needing to stay sharp on the back end and that should make players like Levesque and junior Conner Kinder eager to build upon the interceptions they each recorded against Springfield Central.

There has been some fun history between these two sides over the years, including two straight district championship showdowns in 2016 and 2017 the two programs split and an exciting 72-69 victory back in 2017 the Mustangs came away with in the regular season. Even last season’s game came down to the wire so time will tell what this next chapter has in store.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Owensville won last season’s meeting 36-30.

WHO’S HOT

The offensive line should usually be the first to get credit on any big rushing night and Eldon hopes to have plenty of those in 2020. A newcomer this season, Shepard showed plenty of promise leading the Mustangs on the ground in the season opener. For the sophomore, it may just be the beginning.

WATCH OUT

Owensville may not have scored in week one, but the passing game between Decker and his receivers seemed to show some promise after the Dutchmen rushed for just 19 total yards in the loss to Potosi. Eldon’s secondary will have to be in shape and up to the task.