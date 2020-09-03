Losing a football game is not something Camdenton has been used to lately.

In fact, the last time a Laker team had what could be considered a losing streak, or a pair of consecutive losses, was the 2016 season when Camdenton finished 6-4. So technically, including last season’s defeat in the state quarterfinals, the 28-7 loss at Kickapoo in the season opener last Friday started a streak the program is simply not accustomed to.

Camdenton certainly has no intention to continue that trend with a trip to Waynesville Friday night at 7 p.m. It will actually be the season and home opener for the Tigers as their scheduled game at Parkview in week one was cancelled due to a pair of students at Waynesville previously testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago who may have potentially exposed a large number of students.

If the Lakers are going to bounce back, they will need to find their offensive spark after not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter in their week one loss to the Chiefs. Overall, Camdenton produced 284 yards of offense, but it simply just did not translate to enough points on the scoreboard.

Senior quarterback Jacob Wormsley and sophomore Bear Shore were both given some opportunities in Camdenton’s high-flying passing style of offense and Wormsley finished 16-20 for 139 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception while Shore went 14-23 for 94 yards and a pick. One receiver they could certainly rely on was senior Cooper Ezard who hauled in 13 receptions for 122 yards and the lone touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, seniors Eli Griffin and Jadin Faulconer, dual-style threats in the running and passing game, were in the mix as well. Griffin caught six passes for 42 yards while rushing for another 10 and Faulconer had four catches for 32 yards while rushing for 20. They will certainly look to make their presence more known in the second outing.

The Camdenton defense put up a decent fight in its first test, holding the Chiefs to 14 points at the half. However, a solid running game that allowed Kickapoo to put up 224 yards on the ground seemed to have eventually wore this unit out. It will be something that will be need to quickly be remedied if time of possession plays a crucial role on future Friday nights.

Overall, one game does not define a season- even if the defending Ozark Conference champions and winners of two straight district titles have technically lost two in a row.

“I really think by the end of the season, we’ll be clicking,” Camdenton coach Jeff Shore told 93.5 Rocks The Lake in a postgame interview. “Hang with us.”

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Camdenton won last year’s matchup against Waynesville 39-12.

WHO’S HOT

Cooper Ezard is off to a solid start in his senior campaign, showing exactly why he was selected as a Class 4 First Team All-State receiver in 2019 after catching 80 passes for 1,031 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ezard should be a reliable target for the Lakers throughout the season.

WATCH OUT

Waynesville may have a little extra motivation Friday night after being denied the opportunity to play in week one. Knowing how something can be taken away may make the Tigers appreciate the game a little more.