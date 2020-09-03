The lake level was 658.8; generation of 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.7 level.

The lake level was 658.8; generation of 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms on the main channel. Crappie: Slow for small fish on minnows.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good for sub-legal bass and small keepers on topwater lures and 7-inch plastic worms in the mornings and evenings along main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on the main lake.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on shaky head magnum trick worms 15 to 25 feet deep along rocky points or square bill crankbaits and Missile Baits D-Bombs along shallow docks on flats. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along main and secondary points or shooting jigs under main lake docks 10 to 15 feet deep. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad and bluegill 15 to 20 feet deep along secondary chunk rock points or flats.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair for sublegal fish on square-bill crankbaits and topwater lures in the mornings around shallow logs in coves. Crappie: Fair on mini-jigs in brush 15 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures along main lake seawalls in the morning and later in the day on heavy jigs or shaky head magnum trick worms along bluffs. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along the main channel or shooting jigs under main lake docks. Catfish: Good tight lining or jug lining with cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, stickbaits and shaky head worms in the mornings around docks and on Texas-rigged creature baits or heavy jigs 25 feet deep on the main lake. Crappie: Slow on minnows or shooting jigs 15 to 18 feet deep on docks. Catfish: Good drifting blood or stink baits or jug lines with nightcrawlers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair early in the mornings on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs and spoons early in the mornings. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained in creeks and clear on the main lake. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers, buzz baits, shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms along docks on main lake and in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Excellent on trotlines, limblines, jugs and tight-lining on docks with cut shad or goldfish.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.