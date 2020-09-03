A total of 83 golfers from 16 different schools were present at Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton Wednesday morning and only team and one individual could claim the title of champion at the Laker Invitational.

Conditions were nice and clear for the annual event the Lakers host every year and School of the Osage and Eldon were among those schools vying for the top spot as well as the hosts.

In the end, Rock Bridge out of Columbia won the team title with a score of 324 while Ozark finished second with a 372, Jefferson City placed third at 377 and Helias also placed, taking fourth with a 380.

Eldon had the top finish out of the Lake area teams with a 411 that put the Mustangs in eighth while Osage earned ninth with a 412 and Camdenton finished tied for 16th at 471 with Capital City and Waynesville.

For Eldon coach Matt Frey, it was a solid first outing of the year for his returning team district champions.

"There were some large schools from the state there so I was happy with our finish. Some of the girls improved their scores from last year in this tournament and that is a positive sign moving forward," the coach stated.

Kassidy Hull, a returning All-State golfer for Eldon, finished fourth individually amongst the pack with a final tally of 80 on her scorecard. The top 17 players in the field walked away with a medal and this year, the cutoff score was 93. Reece Henderson was not far behind as she shot a 99, Gracie Petet shot a 111, Kelsey Fischer put up a score of 121 and Danielle Clifton finished the day with a 126.

At School of the Osage, a freshman led the Indians on Wednesday. Hannah Maschhoff, who was named the Golfer of the Year in her division on the Missouri Golf Association's Junior Tour after earning the most points this summer, placed sixth overall with a round of 82. Another freshman, Sophia Sindlinger, finished just outside of medal contention with a score of 95. Greta Cooks put together a score of 114 for the Indians, Sydney Riley shot a 121 and Kaylie Clark scored a 123.

The leading Laker on the links at Lake Valley was Hannah Beeson who shot a score of 110 for Camdenton. Sydney Righter turned in a score of 119, Ashley Vest shot a 120, Addy Selander finished with a 122 and Kayle Stewart finished her day with a 130.

"I was proud of my team. They are young and good players, but so much of golf is mental and that is where we need to spend some time," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. "I expect their scores to improve with more tournament play as their confidence increases."

Camdenton and Eldon return to action on Wednesday for the Crusader Classic in Jefferson City and Osage will play in the Boonville Tournament on September 11.