Versailles cruises past Jamestown and Macks Creek comes up short at Fair Play

Versailles cruises past Jamestown

Versailles did not have any trouble scoring runs Tuesday night in a 17-1 win over Jamestown in three innings.

Maris Ollison hit a two-run homer and Kierra O’Rourke, Taylor Bice, and Kourtney Rainey also had a hit while the Tigers took advantage of 10 walks and four errors. O’Rourke, Tayler Reynolds, Bice, Alli Biggs and Ashlynn Davidson all finished with an RBI each.

Meanwhile, the pitching of Davidson resulted in just one hit, a walk and a strikeout in one inning while Joscelynn Marriott pitched two innings allowing three hits and a run to go with a strikeout.

Versailles (2-0) hosts Knob Noster on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek comes up short at Fair Play

Macks Creek visited Fair Play Tuesday night and came home with a tough 4-1 defeat.

The Hornets led the entire way as the Pirates collected their lone tally in the sixth inning with an RBI from Courtney Knight. Macks Creek had just one hit on the night from the bat of Kenzie Hicks.

Molly Phillips was in the circle and she pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs while striking out a pair of batters and walking eight.

Macks Creek (0-2) will host Weaubleau on Friday at 5 p.m.