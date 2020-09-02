Camdenton beats Marshfield in season opener and Osage falls to Southern Boone in home opener

Camdenton passed its first test in 2020.

The Lakers opened up a new season against Marshfield Tuesday night and defended the home pitch with a 1-0 shutout victory.

“Our defense played really well together, it was their first full game as a unit,” said Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon who is in his first season leading the program. “We controlled most of the possession throughout the game and finally broke through with a good ball played from the back by Logan Gan that was finished on the left wing by Carson Holmquist. It was a great experience for our whole team, which is pretty young, and I am happy to start the season off with a win.”

Camdenton (1-0) will look to do it again with a visit to Fatima on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage falls to Southern Boone in home opener

School of the Osage hosted Southern Boone for its home opener Tuesday night on a brand new soccer field. Unfortunately, the Eagles spoiled the debut by escaping with a 2-1 win.

The Indians took the early advantage on an Anthony Alberti penalty kick, but Southern Boone quickly came back and scored one of its goals that both came from headers on throw-ins. Late in regulation, the final Eagle goal was the result of an own goal that took a bad deflection on a header from an Indian defender. Osage coach Jason Long noted, though, that the play did not summarize the efforts on the night from the defense.

“There was an epic battle for possession through the midfield and our boys did an amazing job shutting down their attack,” the coach stated.

Osage finished with seven shots on goal and Indian keeper Reagan O’Shea finished with 14 saves. The Indians had just two corner kicks on the night compared to Southern Boone’s seven.

Osage (1-2) hosts Cole Camp Tuesday at 5 p.m.