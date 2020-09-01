





A 6-run third inning Monday fueled Westran's softball team to a 10-5 home triumph against Northeast R-IV School at Cairo in non-league play.

The Lady Hornets (2-1) trailed Caio 3-1 before the scoring outburst and tallied another run in the fourth. Both teams added two runs in the fifth to close out the scoring.

Base hits were plentiful as the teams combined for 26. Kenzie Dawson collected three of Westran's 15 hits in the contest.

Winning pitcher Ireland Chapman recorded nine strikeouts and she gave up 11 hits.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play Tuesday at Brunswick and Thursday at Madison. Cairo (0-1) is to host Paris on Thursday.

Higbee Softball

Higbee lost its first two games of the 2020 fall softball season Saturday, dropping a 20-0 decision to Brunswick in a five inning game that the Lady Tigers could not generate a base hit, and 19-6 to Bevier while competing in the Keytesville Tournament.

In the second game, Kylleen Gibson smacked a triple in the fourth inning and continued her journey home on a throwing error during the play. Emma Johnson and Alie Mitchell each had a single for Higbee.

Hailey Derboven was the starting and losing pitcher for the Lady Tigers in the opening game, and Gibson did the same in the second. Each girl came in relier of the other while the games were played reported Higbee coach Amy Pottebaum.

"We struggled to keep our eye on the ball at the plate. By the second game we had a little more confidence and we made contact," said Pottebaum. "We had errors on the field and also several walks, which gave them base runners."

Higbee (0-2) is scheduled to play Thursday at La Plata.

Moberly Athletics

Moberly High School Activities Director Tim Barnett on Monday announced in lieu of the uncertainty that the COVID-19 virus could cause sporting events to cancel this 2020 fall season, the school will recognize senior night activities this week.

The Lady Spartans softball team held its recognition Monday, and the girls tennis team will honor its seniors along with their parents at home Tuesday against Palmyra.

On Thursday, the boys soccer team will hold its recognition prior to their home game against Missouri Military Academy of Mexico.

Meanwhile, come Friday, Sept. 3 at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium, senior football players and cheerleaders will be honored prior to the Spartans home game against School of the Osage. During halftime, the senior band members, girls golf and cross country athletes will all be recognized.