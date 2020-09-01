Marriott pitches shutout in 2020 debut

The Versailles softball team returned to the diamond for the season opener on Monday and it was a pleasant start for the Tigers in the midst of uncertainty that comes with a global pandemic.

The bats were productive and Joscelynn Marriott took care of the rest, pitching a complete game, 4-hit shutout, in a 7-0 win to start the 2020 season.

The Tigers grabbed an early 1-0 lead after the first inning and that was more than enough for Marriott as she recorded four strikeouts and gave up no walks.

Meanwhile, the Versailles offense produced 11 hits on the night. Marriott helped her own cause with two hits along with Tayler Reynolds and Maris Ollison who led the team with three RBIs. Kierra O’Rourke, Taylor Bice, Kourtney Rainey, Ashlynn Davidson and Savanah Zambrana produced a hit each and O’Rourke drove in a run as well along with Rainey.

Versailles (1-0) was scheduled to host Jamestown on Tuesday and host Knob Noster on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.