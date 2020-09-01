Osage and Capital City went the distance Monday night in Jefferson City.

New to high school volleyball in Missouri, games have moved to a best-of-five series seen at the collegiate level instead of the traditional best-of-three series seen in years past. The Indians seemed to be ready for it, winning the final two sets to take the match, 3-2.

Osage dropped the first set 25-21, won the second 25-23 and lost the third 25-22 before storming back with wins by final scores of 25-18 and 15-8.

Sara Wolf led the Indians with 11 kills on the attack while Carly Hambly added eight and Juliana Bryant finished with six. Wolf and Hambly also served five aces each, Bryant added three and both Shelby Spriggs and Alison Steen finished with two each. Paige Rowland put up 28 assists.

Defensively, Spriggs had 17 digs, Rowland added 13, Wolf finished with 10, Bryant put up nine and Hambly had eight.

Osage (1-0) was scheduled to host Smith-Cotton Tuesday and Blair Oaks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.