A brand new season has begun for School of the Osage.

The Indians kicked their season off in the S-C Shootout in Sedalia over the weekend where the club dropped its first contest to the host Tigers 2-0 before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart. Overall, Coach Jason Long was pleased with the opening two fixtures.

“We played two complete games from the opening kickoff to the final whistle and I could not be more proud of where we are at this time of the season,” Long stated.

The first game against Smith-Cotton was a tough defensive battle where the Tigers got their first goal after a clearance from Tanner Colonius was ruled over the goal line by an assistant referee. Smith-Cotton added some breathing room with a late penalty kick in the second half.

Long commended his defense and the team’s ability to possess the ball, holding a slight 53 to 47 percent advantage with a 70 percent pass completion rate.

“The boys left the field wanting to replay that game, which makes the coaching staff very happy,” Long noted.

Things fared much better in the second contest as the Indians controlled possession 65 percent of the time and completed 82 percent of their passes. Junior Ethan Ford recorded the team’s first hat trick of the season and sophomore Nate Evans had a goal and an assist. Protecting the goal was sophomore keeper Reagan O’Shea who recorded seven saves and Long also noted the defensive efforts of senior Ryan Watson and junior Chris Boyd for the returning experience they bring to the back line.

“The boys were on their front foot the whole game and never took their foot off the gas,” the coach said of the Sacred Heart battle.

Osage (1-1) was scheduled to host Southern Boone in the home opener Tuesday night and the Indians will welcome Cole Camp for a 5 p.m. start on September 8.