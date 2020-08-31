The Tolton football team will not play its scheduled home opener against Macon on Friday night due to player injuries and dwindling roster numbers, athletic director Gary Link announced Monday.

Link made the announcement in an email to families and staff Monday morning.

The Trailblazers opened the season with 19 players against Hallsville last week. The Indians defeated Tolton 53-0 behind junior quarterback Tyger Cobb’s five touchdowns.

Link, along with head football coach Michael Egnew and athletic trainer Bryce Roark, went into the 2020 season knowing they would have to monitor the roster size, especially due to having a considerable drop in active players after last year’s 1-9 season. Tolton’s lone victory last season came via forfeit against Cardinal Ritter due to an ineligible player.

"(We) met on Saturday morning to go over the injuries our team sustained Friday night as well as the overall condition of our team," Link wrote of talks between Egnew, Roark and himself. "We decided it would be in the best interest of our team not to play Macon High School this coming Friday night."

Macon (0-1) lost its season opener 35-25 to Kirksville this past Friday.

Tolton will continue to monitor the situation in hopes to continue this season at a later date.

"We will continue daily football practice including meetings and conditioning," Link wrote. "(Egnew, Roark and I) will determine the status of our team on a week by week basis, and when all three of us believe we have enough healthy players to compete in a game and respect the great sport of football the right way, we will play."

The Trailblazers are scheduled to host Missouri Military Academy on Sept. 11 and Bishop Dubourg on Sept. 18.