Camdenton falls in season opener at Kickapoo

Camdenton had a little trouble finding its groove Friday night in the season and Ozark Conference opener at Kickapoo.

After a 2019 season where the Lakers averaged 409.4 yards and 47.8 points per game, the Lakers found the end zone just once in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs. It was a 14-0 game at halftime 21-0 game by the end of the third quarter.

Senior Jacob Wormsley and sophomore Bear Shore split some time at quarterback to try and find the spark. Wormsley finished his night 15-20 for 138 yards to go with a touchdown pass and Shore completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 91 yards.

Returning senior All-State receiver Cooper Ezard was on the receiving end of that touchdown pass as he hauled in 13 receptions for 122 yards. Meanwhile, senior Eli Griffin caught six passes for 42 yards and fellow senior Jadin Faulconer caught four passes for 32 yards.

Kickapoo was able to control the clock for a good portion of the night with its 324 rushing yards as a team.

Camdenton (0-1) visits Waynesville Friday night for another kickoff in Ozark Conference action at 7 p.m.

Versailles runs into tough test at Knob Noster in season opener

Versailles kicked off its season against a familiar foe in Knob Noster Friday night and the Panthers made it a tough trip for the Tigers, sending Versailles home with a 46-7 defeat.

Versailles trailed 27-0 at halftime and could not find a way to claw back into it as the clock continued to wind down in the second half.

Versailles (0-1) will come home to host Warsaw for Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with official stats as soon as they are available.