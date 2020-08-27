The Lakers return six starters on offense, three from the defense and will seek to reclaim the same momentum that led to all those wins a season ago.

Camdenton is well aware of the stakes this season. In 2020, it is not simply just about winning or losing, but the opportunity to even play.

So, when the Lakers played in a jamboree last week it felt a little different this time around.

“They were super excited about playing and had huge grins on their face last Friday night,” Camdenton coach Jeff Shore remarked, as he enters his 10th season as the head coach. “The jamboree is a good chance to play somebody else. Through the years, it has gotten a little bit less and the luster has wore off, but not this year. We really value every minute we get to play. I think our team is in a great state of mind. We worked really hard and are super up about getting to play a football game.”

Well, the game will count for real this Friday night when the Lakers open up their season in Ozark Conference action at Kickapoo (4-6 in 2019). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Camdenton is coming off a 12-1 season that resulted in a conference and district championship before the Lakers bowed out to eventual state champion Webb City in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. The Lakers return six starters on offense from that group, three from the defense and will seek to reclaim the same momentum that led to all those wins a season ago. For Shore and company, it has simply always been about consistent improvement each week.

“Our kids have done a good job through the years just trying to get better week to week. We gave them a couple of examples of times we’ve played somebody and gotten beat and later played them again in the playoffs and won so teams can get better and our kids really understand that,” the coach stated. “To their credit, they work hard so they are going to be working on something every week and it will be that way Friday night. Win or lose, there are things you are going to have to do to get better.”

Camdenton’s offense was one of the best in the state of Missouri in 2019, producing 409.4 yards and 47.8 points per game. The high-flying passing attack the Lakers utilized accounted for about 81 percent of the yards Camdenton gained and that same style of offense, known as the “Purple Tide,” will be back this season.

The Lakers will have to replace quarterback Paxton DeLaurent who earned Class 4 Player of the Year honors for his efforts leading the offense last season and the team currently has two quarterbacks looking to fill those shoes in senior Jacob Wormsley and sophomore Bear Shore. Shore will be seeking his first varsity snaps on Friday nights and Wormsley completed 21 of his 43 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score in the seven games he appeared in last season.

Either quarterback will have a returning First Team All-State wide receiver to throw to as Cooper Ezard returns for his senior season, looking to build upon his 80 receptions for 1,080 yards and 17 touchdowns he pulled in last season. Senior wideout Jadin Faulconer is also back after pulling in 26 receptions for 341 yards and seven scores while also rushing for 396 yards and another nine touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Senior tailback and receiver Eli Griffin will also be eager to get going in 2020 after appearing in just five games where he rushed for 93 yards and two scores while also adding 156 receiving yards on 18 receptions and a touchdown.

Camdenton will also have some experience in the protection up front on the offensive line as senior guard Cesar Chaparro, senior center Devin Stamper and junior tackle Dakota Davis are the returning “Hogs.” Newcomers to watch out for are senior receiver Phillip Kurle, senior receiver Logan Harmon, sophomore receiver Javier Stewart, junior receiver Colson Schiefelbein and senior linemen Wyatt Mueller, Desmond Campbell and Tyler Peery along with junior lineman Zane Thompson.

On the defensive side of the ball, Camdenton will be back in the 4-2-5 robber-style defense that allowed 235.1 yards and 16.8 points per game last season. Overall, the defensive unit forced 41 total turnovers in 2019 (26 fumble recoveries and 15 interceptions) and this group will look to wreak the same kind of havoc.

The most experience returns in the front seven with senior defensive ends Kaden Davis and Landon Thomas back in action along with Faulconer at linebacker. Newcomers to check out are junior defensive backs Cale Bentley, Connor Miller and Adrian Kline along with senior defensive backs Dalton Smith and Anthony Randall. Senior defensive end Parker Wormek, sophomore defensive end Gunnar Morris and senior defensive lineman Alex Pryor will also be in the shuffle.

Shore is ready to see this group compete after all the uncertainty this pandemic has caused since mid-March, forcing quite a few of his players to miss their spring sports seasons. All he can ask for from his players is that they play hard and embrace each opportunity they are granted.

“I think that is the key for our guys is playing hard, sticking together and looking out for each other. Obviously, we want to win the game and that is a goal, for sure, obviously any time you play,” he noted. “But, I think what we stress is absolutely playing as hard as you can and giving the people their money’s worth that bought a ticket to the game. Playing for the guys who came before you, playing for your community and playing for your friends besides you.”