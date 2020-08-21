As a precaution, City of Lake Ozark and LOPD employees are required to wear masks for a 21-day period effective immediately while at work or on duty to reduce the chance of the coronavirus spreading. City Hall and LOPD offices will remain open, but anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask for safety reasons until further notice.

A City of Lake Ozark employee has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miller County Health Center has been contacted and is investigating. As a precaution, City of Lake Ozark and LOPD employees are required to wear masks for a 21-day period effective immediately while at work or on duty to reduce the chance of the coronavirus spreading.

City Hall and LOPD offices will remain open, but anyone entering the building is required to wear a mask for safety reasons until further notice.