The lake level was 659.7; generation of 1,900 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the beginning of the week to 12,000 second-foot day (sfd) at the end of the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jeremy Medina and Joe Brantley won the two-day BassingBob Summer Sizzler last weekend with 10 bass weighing 28.24 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures along gravels bars and shallow logs.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms in brush piles 5 to 30 feet deep. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks or trolling crankbaits on main lake points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring and cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures along main lake seawalls in the morning and later in the day swimming jigs along docks or flipping plastic worms to shallow docks in creeks. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along flat points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow at night on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Slow on jigs and spoons at night.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwaters in the mornings or heavy jigs, plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits later in the day 15 to 20 feet deep on bluff ends. Crappie: Slow on minnows 15 to 25 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad or on jug lines and trotlines with cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers early and late in the day or 10-inch plastic worms around brush in the coves and main lake. Crappie: Slow trolling crankbaits along main and secondary points. White bass: Good on spinners for surfacing fish on the main lake. Catfish: Good on nightcrawlers.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.