FOOTBALL
Aug. 28, P. HILL, H, 7
Sept. 4, HOLDEN, 7
Sept. 11, SO. BOONE, 7
Sept. 18, at Blair Oaks, 7
Sept. 25, CALIFORNIA, 7
Oct. 2, at Osage, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9, at Versailles, 7
Oct. 16, ELDON, 7
Oct. 23, at Hallsville, 7
Oct. 30, TBA.
SOFTBALL
Aug. 28, Lead Off Classic
Sept. 1, at Hickman, 5:30
Sept. 2, SO. BOONE, 5
Sept. 3, at Hallsville, 5
Sept. 8, OSAGE, 5
Sept. 9, at Smith-Cotton, 5
Sept. 10, NEW FRANKLIN, 5
Sept. 12, Hickman JV Tournament, TBA
Sept. 14, MARSHALL, 5
Sept. 16, at Mexico, 5
Sept. 17, BLAIR OAKS, 5
Sept. 21, at Fulton, 5
Sept. 24, at Versailles, 5
Sept. 28, at Marshall, 5
Sept. 29, at Rock Bridge, 5
Oct. 1, CALIFORNIA, 5
Oct. 6, FULTON, 5
Oct. 8, ELDON, 5
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 29-Tri-Co. Conf. JV Tournament, TBA
Sept. 1-SO. BOONE, 5
Sept. 3, CALIFORNIA, 5
Sept. 8, at Centralia, 5
Sept. 10, at Blair Oaks, 5
Sept. 12-Hickman Tourn.
Sept. 17, HALLSVILLE, 5
Sept. 21, ELDON, 5
Sept. 22, at Fatima, TBA
Sept. 28, at Mexico, 5
Oct. 1, FULTON, 5
Oct 5, at Calvary Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.-varsity only
Oct. 8, at Marshall, 5
Oct. 10, Eldon Tourn.
Oct. 13, VERSAILLES, 5
Oct. 15, at Smith-Cotton, 5
Oct. 20, MEXICO, 5
Oct. 22, at Osage, 5
Oct. 24, Hickman JV Tournament, TBA
BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 1, at Clinton, 5
Sept. 3, SO. BOONE, 5
Sept. 8, FULTON, 5
Sept. 15, at Battle, 5
Sept. 17, at Marshall, 5
Sept. 18-19, Boonville Tournament, TBA
Sept. 24, FATIMA, 5
Oct. 1, at Osage, 5
Oct. 6, at Fulton, 5
Oct. 8, at Oak Grove, 5
Oct. 13, ST. PAUL, 5
Oct. 15, MOBERLY, 5
Oct. 20, at MMA, 4:30
Oct. 22-SC, 5
Oct. 29, at Moberly, 5
GIRLS TENNIS
Sept. 1, at Mexico, 4
Sept. 2, CARROLLTON, 4:30
Sept. 3, OSAGE, 4
Sept. 8, KNOB NOSTER, 4:30
Sept. 10, at Marshall, 4:30
Sept. 12-Lady Pirate Open
Sept. 15-at Higginsville, 4:30
Sept. 17, at Fulton, 4:30
Sept. 19, Osage Tourn., 9
Sept. 22, at Moberly, 4:30
Sept. 28, TOLTON, 4:30
Oct. 1, at SC, 4:30
Oct. 2, Mexico JV Tourn.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 1, at Salisbury, 4
Sept. 10, Marshall Invite, 9
Sept. 19, at Fulton, 10:30
Sept. 22, Boonville Meet, 4
Sept. 26, Gans Creek Invite
Oct. 1, at Moberly, 4
Oct. 15, Tri-Co. Meet, TBA
Oct. 20, at Mexico, 4
GOLF
Sept. 1, SO. BOONE, 4
Sept. 3, Father Tolton, TBA
Sept. 8, California, Sacred Heart, 4
Sept. 11-BOONVILLE TOURNAMENT, 9 a.m.
Sept. 17, Eldon/Osage, TBA
Sept. 21, CALIFORNIA, 4
Sept. 28, Tri. Co. Tourn.
Sept. 29, Eldon/Osage, TBA
JV FOOTBALL
Aug. 31, at P. Hill, 6
Sept. 8, HALLSVILLE, 6
Sept. 14, at So. Boone, 6
Sept. 21, BLAIR OAKS, 6
Sept. 28, at California, 6
Oct. 6, OSAGE, 6
Oct. 12, VERSAILLES, 6
Oct. 19, at Eldon, 6
Note: Home games in caps; SC-Smith-Cotton; P. Hill-Pleasant Hill