The lake level was 659.1; generation of 7,500 second-foot day (sfd) at the beginning of the week to 6,000 sfd at the end of the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 81 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms in brush piles 5 to 20 feet deep. Crappie: Good on mini-jigs 25 feet deep in brush on main lake points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring 15 to 30 feet deep along points.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures around current breaks. White bass and hybrids: Good on swimbaits.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and shaky head worms 12 to 15 feet deep on bluff ends and main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on mini-jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around shad schools. Catfish: Good on cut shad, nightcrawlers and prepared baits off of docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and crankbaits in brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along flat points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on topwaters in the mornings or Brush Hogs and Rodents later in the day in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad or blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers early and late in the day or 10-inch plastic worms around docks in the coves and on the main lake. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 15 feet deep in brush. White bass: Fair on topwater lures for surfacing fish on the main lake. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad, nightcrawlers and shrimp.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures in the mornings and evenings on main lake points or on shaky head worms around docks later in the day. Crappie: Fair for small fish on jigs or minnows at night fishing around dock lights. White bass: Slow on jigs at night on main lake points. Catfish: Good on cut shad and bluegill.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs, minnows and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.