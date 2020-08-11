The Laker Athletic Boosters are pleased to announce the 34th Annual Laker Invitational Golf Classic to be played at the beautiful Oaks Golf Course at Margaritaville Lake Resort on Labor Day, September 7th. This event has raised over $975,000 that has been used to financially support the Camdenton R-3 School District’s athletic facilities and to provide equipment to all student-athletes and its programs.

This event is a four-person Las Vegas Scramble. Each four person team will consist of two, two-person scramble teams with the best scramble score on each hole used. There will be a team pairing done by blind draw. Players may enter their own four-person team as well.

Prizes will be awarded for both the blind pairings and the four-person teams. Each team will consist of an A, B, C, and D player. Player entry fee is $125.00 which includes golf, lunch, tee gifts and all beverages. Gold Sponsorship is $275.00 and includes golf, lunch, tee gifts, beverages, a family season pass to all Laker Athletic events and your name or business prominently displayed at all Laker Athletic events on our Sponsor Board. Your name will also be included in the Laker Athletic Guide all year long. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Over $4000 in prizes were awarded at this event last year! This is a great social event kick-starting the 2020-2021 school year!

Request entry forms or send entry forms to Camdenton Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 410, Camdenton, MO 65020 or 680 Hwy 54 West, Camdenton, MO 65020. For more information call Jason Hulett at (573) 346-7272 or John Blair at (573) 346-2235.