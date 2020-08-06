The lake level was 659.5; generation of 27,000 second-foot day (sfd) at the beginning of the week to 24,000 sfd at the end of the week for a level of 659.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.6 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Cody and Scott Stonitsch won the Bass World Sports Tournament Association All Nighter last Sunday with five bass weighing 21.15 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures or jigs on the main channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on small swimbaits. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures in the mornings on main lake points or on shaky head worms around docks later in the day. Crappie: Fair for small fish on jigs or minnows at night fishing around dock lights. Catfish: Fair on noodle lines with cut shad.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good at night on Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms and Brush Hogs in brush piles 25 feet deep along main and secondary points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits and shooting jigs under docks on the main lake. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad and chicken livers.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along main lake seawalls early and late in the day, flipping magnum-sized plastic worms to shallow docks in coves or working magnum-sized worms or heavy jigs in brush 10 to 25 feet deep on the main lake later in the day. Crappie: Fair pitching spoons into main lake dock slips. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad on the main channel.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on drop-shot worms and shaky head worms in brush piles 12 to 15 feet deep on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow on mini-jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around shad schools.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwaters and shallow-running crankbaits in the mornings or jigs and plastic worms later in the day 15 to 20 feet deep along secondary points. Crappie: Slow trolling crankbaits on the main channel or using jigs and minnows 25 to 30 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good drifting with nightcrawlers and stink or blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Excellent on Whopper Ploppers, buzz baits or topwater chuggers early and late in the day or Brush Hogs and magnum-sized plastic worms around docks in the coves and on main lake. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 15 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Good on cut shad and prepared baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs in the early morning. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.