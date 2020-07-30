The lake level was 659.6; generation of 15,000 second-foot day (sfd) at the beginning of the week to 1,000 sfd at the end of the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.5 level.

The lake level was 659.6; generation of 15,000 second-foot day (sfd) at the beginning of the week to 1,000 sfd at the end of the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 85 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair slow on crankbaits, Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms, shaky head worms and jigs on main lake points and bluffs. Crappie: Slow trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Good drifting with nightcrawlers.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures or flipping soft plastic baits to wood cover. White bass and hybrids: Good on spinners. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms and shaky head worms in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep. Crappie: Fair on mini-jigs 6 to 10 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Good on foam noodles baited with cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head magnum finesse worms in brush 15 feet deep along main lake points and rock shelves of bluffs or flipping jigs and spoons to main lake docks. Crappie: Fair pitching spoons into main lake dock slips. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad on the main channel.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on Whopper Ploppers early and late in the day or Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms around docks in the coves and on main lake. Crappie: Good on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Good on cut shad, bluegill and prepared baits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures in the mornings on main lake points or on Texas-rigged finesse worms later in the day. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows at night fishing around dock lights.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms, drop shot finesse worms and heavy jigs in brush piles and around docks 15 to 25 feet deep along main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow trolling crankbaits on the main lake. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Catfish: Good on cut shad and sunfish.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.