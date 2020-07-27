





Richard Kimberling took home a $1,000 check Sunday night while competing on the short track at Moberly's Randolph County Raceway.

The 70-year old driver of a vehicle adorned with patriotic colors and honoring the nationwide Wounded Warrior Project with its design out-ran eight other Late Model entries to the finish line with this being Kimberling's second appearance racing in Moberly this 2020 season.

Second place went to Brandon Queen of Keokuk, Ia., Ashlee Lancaster of Sturgeon placed third and following her were David Melloway of Hallsville and Ben Ballard of Centralia. The other four drivers that started the Late Model feature did not finish.

With this July 26 victory, Kimberling vaulted himself into seventh place from a field of 19 drivers in RCR's Late Model point standings with 176 points, 306 behind the leader Melloway. Kayden Clatt, an 11-year old from La Plata, is making some noise being in second place having 425 points and Ballard has 327 for third place.

The popular 4-Cylinder Sport Compact feature had Alvin Cooney of Mexico watching the checkered flag wave in his favor. He began this race in the fourth spot and eventually overtook pole position driver Ryan Lewis of Clark, as the duo finished 1-2 among 11 drivers that started but nine finished.

Third place went to Huntsville's Jeremy Bell, who stared in the sixth position, while Bobby Chilton of Salisbury and Austin Parks of Mexico completed their laps after Bell.

This was Cooney's first win this year at RCR and he jumped two positions in the Sport Compact point standings to become No. 1 with 775 points. The top three drivers in this class all have competed in the eight such features offered this season at RCR. Parks rests in second place with 715 points and Lewis is in third place with 688 among a total of 39 entries this season.

The B-Modifieds race had the largest number of entries Sunday with 21, and when the dust settled Chris Spalding from Wellsville emerged as the feature's champion. He beat Bobby Anders of Quincy, Ill. and Tyler Lewis of Columbia to finish line who placed second and third respectively. Moberly's Dakota Girard and Mike McCarty were next in line.

In the B-Mods point standings, Girard maintains on top with 721 points and Cole Campbell of Mexico along with Moberly's Jamie Aleshire share second place at 601. Lewis rests in fourth place with 572 points and David Snyder of Greentop is fifth with 553.

Mexico native Tyler Shaw won his second A-Modifieds feature of the season Sunday and replaced Madison's Chase Breid on top of the leader board in the points standings haying 541 points, 21 points better than Breid, in six races.

There were 12 A-Mod drivers but only seven finished. Second place went to Dustin Hodges of Centralia, Mark Forester of Columbia was third, Mike Vanderiet Jr. of Centralia and Buddy Benedict of Independence placed fourth and fifth.

A Stock Car race was on the ledger for competition that night but results were not available by Monitor-Index deadline.

This was the first of six consecutive Sundays that RCR is scheduled to offer all five of its regular series of races in its 2020 point standings.

Come Labor Day weekend on Sept. 6, the Moberly dirt track facility is scheduled to host the MLRA Late Models "Scottie 40" race having a $5,000 prize for the winner. Also on this night will be B-Modifieds and the Sport Compact (4-Cylinder) features.

One week later, the popular 360 Sprint Series makes a return trip to Moberly accompanied by another round of B-Modifieds and Sport Compact races.