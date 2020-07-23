





The Missouri Football Coaches Association last week recommended that all school football programs to keep its offseason practices, camp outings and scrimmages in-house for the remainder of the summer. In addition, that all preseason jamborees be canceled.

Moberly and Westran of Huntsville school districts chose to follow MFCA's suggestions, including both the Spartans and Hornets canceling their participation in the football jamboree sessions planned for the weekend of Aug. 21-22.

Each program will complete its second consecutive week of summer football camp July 27-30 .

The Hornets will hold football camp from 7:20 a.m. until 9:20 a.m. next week reported Westran head coach Aaron O'Laughlin, and the Spartans conduct team camp from 8:30 -10 a.m. said McDowell.

In following their respective school district administration's health safety orders, the Hornets or Spartans football programs are not participating in off-campus team camps or playing football scrimmages against other schools this summer.

Such activity has taken place but only through intra squad means.

"We've been playing some 7-on-7 but it's all been in-house. We're not playing against any other school this summer like what normally is done. When you do that, you double your depth essentially because it's your own players on both sides of the football," McDowell said. "You have to have enough kids, and the right kind of kids to do it effectively. If it's done correct and the numbers to do this, it doubles the reps for the kids so that can be a positive for the program. This has been a big transition and learning process for us. But I feel it's also been pretty valuable for the kids."

Team playbooks have already been distributed and each player is being held accountable to take time at home to review and learn their respective program's operating schemes in all three phases of the game. Conditioning, basic fundamentals and learning to execute popular plays are being emphasized during the summer team camps.

The pair of Randolph County schools will enter its MSHSAA no-contact dead period for every sport from Aug. 1-9.

The first day of team practices for all MSHSAA fall sports teams is Aug. 10.

MSHSAA's plan, as of July 22, accounts for first games of the fall season can begin Aug. 28 for with certain health-safety guidelines being administered.

Class 3 Moberly kicks off its fall campaign that night playing at Class 5 Smith-Cotton of Sedalia, and Class 1 Westran will host Salisbury. The Spartans finished its 2019 fall campaign with a record of 7-4, and the Hornets went 2-8.

But again with the COVID-19 situation reaching different levels across the state every given day, MSHSAA's plans for a fall sports season could easily change within the next three to four weeks.