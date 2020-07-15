High school football coaches in the state of Missouri are still looking forward to kicking off the season this fall. The organization recently released a letter, sharing their vision as to the best way to make sure that vision becomes a reality in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization recently released a letter, sharing their vision as to the best way to make sure that vision becomes a reality in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the full released statement:

The Missouri Football Coaches Association, in agreement with MSHSAA, has a goal to start our upcoming football season on schedule, August 10. With this in mind, the MFCA is releasing this statement of recommendations for the remaining summer workouts leading up to week one of games.

-It is the recommendation of the MFCA to keep all activities, practices and scrimmages in-house and to avoid interactions with other teams. This includes 7-on-7, and thud/contacts camps for the remainder of the summer contact period.

-Further, it is the recommendation of the MFCA to eliminate the pre-season jamboree scheduled for August.

As an association, we also want to show our communities across the state of Missouri that we have the best interest of our players in mind. Our ultimate goal is to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our student-athletes.

Jamborees were scheduled to take place on August 21 and the first week of the regular season is currently scheduled to kick off on August 28.