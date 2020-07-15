Lake area golfers tee off with players from around the state

The final day of the 2020 Missouri Junior Amateur Championship concluded with amazing action throughout both days at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Missouri.

In the 18-hole competition, Graham Henley (Eldon) was our 8-9 boy’s division champion, shooting an outstanding 37/41-78. Coming in second place was Jackson Benbrook (Sedalia) who had a great week and shot a two day score of 53/54-107.

Haven Evers (Eldon) was the girls 10-11 champion, shooting an impressive 51/54-105! Finishing in second place, was 68/90-158.

In the boys 10-11 division, Anson Munzlinger (Columbia) was our overall champion shooting a 3-over-73. Finishing in second place was Blayne Altermatt (Lake Ozark), he shot a very good score of +8 with a two day total of 44/43-87. In third place, Anthony Forest (Jefferson City) finished with 45/59-105.

In a tough 36-hole tournament, the boy’s 12-13 division featured Caden Mickelson (Kansas City) winning the championship, shooting an amazing 6-under in the second round, finishing 71/64-135 (-5). In second place, Jaxon Bailey (Monett) finished with a 72/69-141. Taking third place was Owen Buerke (Springfield) who shot 77/71-148.

Page Bowman (Springfield) was crowned champion in the girl’s 12-13 division after shooting a 74/81-155. Following closely behind in second place was Anna Bell (Jackson) who shot a two-day score of 83/80-163. Finishing in third place, was Kate Ryan (Columbia) who shot a 85-83-168.

In the 14-15 girl’s division, Audrey Rischer (Columbia), took home the championship, Rischer also won the overall 14-18 girl’s championship shooting a 5-over-75/70-145. In second place, Emree Cameron (Nevada) finished with a two-day score of 76/74-150. Following closely behind in third place, Peyton Cusick (Ballwin) finished shooting 77/74-151.

Max Bowman (Springfield) took home the 14-15 boy’s division championship, shooting an outstanding 73 and 74 for a total of 147. Finishing in second, Timothy Johnson (St.Joseph) shot 77/76-145. Following closely behind in third was Max Sigman (Dardenne Prairie), who shot a two-day score of 75/79-154.

In the girl’s 16-18 division, Tayrn Overstreet (Jackson) came away victorious, shooting an impressive 6-over, with a two-day score of 72 and 74 and a total of 146. In second place following closely behind, Ella Overstreet (Jackson) finished shooting 76/71-147. Kayla Fitzner (Ozark) finished in third place, with a two-day score of 75/73-148.

Lastly, in the boy’s 16-18 division, Calvin Dillon (Louisburg KS) won the championship, shooting an unreal 4-under in the first round, and a 1-under in the second with a total score of 5-under, 135. Calvin also brought home the overall 14-18 boy’s championship with his stellar play. In second place, Zach Unnerstall (Washington) finished with a 1-over, two-day score of 73/68-141. In third place, following closely behind, Jonathan Jordan (Rolla) finished with 73/69-142.

FULL RESULTS

12-13 Female

1. Page Bowman, Springfield (+15) 155

2. Anna Bell, Jackson (+23) 163

3. Kate Ryan, Columbia (+28) 168

12-13 Male

1. Caden Mickelson, Kansas City (-5) 135

2. Jaxon Bailey, Monett (+1) 141

3. Owen Buerke, Springfield (+8) 148

4. Hudson Feuerbacher, Springfield (+11) 151

5. Will Kimes, Columbia (+16) 156

6. Carter Holliday, Columbia (+19) 159

7. Brevan Burkett, Kansas City (+21) 161

8. Ayden Howard, California (+29) 169

9. Grayson Moore, Jefferson City (+33) 173

10. Zander Jackson, Sedalia (+67) 207

11. Brady Altermatt, Lake Ozark (+71) 211

12. Camden Wilson, Kirksville (+74) 214

WD- Chancen Jordan, Rolla

WD- Chayton Jordan, Rolla

WD- Ian Lambert, Jackson

14-15 Female

1. Audrey Rischer, Columbia (+5) 145

2. Emree Cameron, Nevada (+10) 150

3. Peyton Cusick, Ballwin (+11) 151

4. Lyla Louderbaugh, Buffalo (+12) 152

5. Bailey Burkett, Kansas City (+13) 153

6. Tierney Baumstark, Columbia (+19) 159

7. Catherine Cronin, Chesterfield (+24) 164

8. Reese Reinhardt, Saint Louis (+27) 167

9. Sophia Sindlinger, Sunrise Beach (+33) 173

10. Mia Farrar, Nixa (+35) 175

11. Marlee Edgeman, Marshfield (+40) 180

12. Sophie Hinds, Jefferson City (+44) 184

14-15 Male

1. Max Bowman, Springfield (+7) 147

2. Timothy Johnston, St. Joseph (+13) 153

3. Max Sigman, Dardenne Prairie (+14) 154

4. Sam Schoeberl, Saint Joseph (+15) 155

5. Trigg Lindahl, Hermann (+16) 156

6. Johnny Bayer, Kirksville (+19) 159

T-7. Quinn Thomas, Hannibal (+20) 160

T-7. Patrick Johnson, St. Joseph (+20) 160

9. Andrew Fallis, Columbia (+21) 161

10. Davis Jungbluth, St. Joseph (+22) 162

T-11. Jacob Schreiner, Fenton (+27) 167

T-11. Hobbs Campbell, Joplin (+27) 167

13. Davis Lindhardt, Jefferson City (+30) 170

14. Tyler Han, Springfield (+33) 173

15. Carter Chronister, Nixa (+38) 178

16. William Boyd, California (+39) 179

T-17. Jacob Anderson, Ashland (+42) 182

T-17. Jack Parker, Fenton (+42) 182

19. Ben Hollman, O'Fallon (+55) 195

20. Chad Atlis, Sedalia (+91) 231

WD- Ian Davis, Makanda

16-18 Female

1. Taryn Overstreet, Jackson (+6) 146

2. Ella Overstreet, Jackson (+7) 147

3. Kayla Pfitzner, Ozark (+8) 148

T-4. Kaydi Rhodes, Jackson (+9) 149

T-4. Claire Solovic, Imperial (+9) 149

6. Ellie Johnson, Des Peres (+10) 150

7. Kassidy Hull, Eldon (+12) 152

T-8. Lily Allman, Anderson (+15) 155

T-8. Greta Hinds, Jefferson City (+15) 155

T-8. Katherine Schreiner, Fenton (+15) 155

11. Morgan Gindler, Kirkwood (+16) 156

T-12. Madison Moller, Columbia (+17) 157

T-12. Kyleigh Pfitzner, Ozark (+17) 157

14. Sydney Willingham, Columbia (+21) 161

15. Camryn Swinfard, Jefferson City (+23) 163

16. Eden Shipp, Kansas City (+31) 171

17. Sofia Gamayo, Fenton (+32) 172

18. Kiser Pannier, Sedalia (+33) 173

19. Sidney Fessler, Columbia (+39) 179

20. Ellie Smith, Lawson (+51) 191

21. Jamie Phelan, Kansas City (+52) 192

22. Elliott Hull, Wardsville (+75) 215

23. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville (+81) 221

WD- Madison Diel, Columbia

WD- Megan Stopperan, Mission Hills

NS- Brooke King, Lenexa

16-18 Male

1. Calvin Dillon, Louisburg (-5) 135

2. Zach Unnerstall, Washington (+1) 141

T-3. Alex Gentry, Jefferson City (+2) 142

T-3. Daniel Gutgesell, Overland Park (+2) 142

T-3. Jonathan Jordan, Rolla (+2) 142

6. Braden Hoisington, Dardenne Prairie (+3) 143

7. Brooks Baldwin, Warrensburg (+4) 144

T-8. Blake Skornia, St. Louis (+6) 146

T-8. Dawson Meek, Ozark (+6) 146

T-10. Ryan Lee, Overland Park (+7) 147

T-10. Easton Johnston, Kansas City (+7) 147

T-10. Andrew Conrad, Smithville (+7) 147

T-13. Carsen Silliman, Jackson (+8) 148

T-13. Alex Wiseman, Williamsville (+8) 148

T-13. Grant Beichley, Prairie Village (+8) 148

T-13. Trey Rusthoven, St. Peters (+8) 148

17. Drew Hollman, O'Fallon (+9) 149

T-18. Dylan Comstock, Orrick (+10) 150

T-18. Daniel Duffin, Kansas City (+10) 150

T-21. Jack Cronin, Chesterfield (+11) 151

T-21. Chase Knorr, Columbia (+11) 151

T-21. Owen Swearingen, Nevada (+11) 151

T-21. Blake Heimburger, Wentzville (+11) 151

T-25. Jeffrey Johnston, St. Joseph (+12) 152

T-25. Walker Tynes, Springfield (+12) 152

T-27. Joseph Fallis, Columbia (+13) 153

T-27. Cooper Benedict, Wildwood (+13) 153

T-29. Jack Guyot, Chesterfield (+14) 154

T-29. Drew Lisec, Overland Park (+14) 154

T-31. Jackson Kreisman, Columbia (+15) 155

T-31. Riley Burns, Saint Louis (+15) 155

T-31. Joey Perotti, Wildwood (+15) 155

T-31. Cy Worley, Dexter (+15) 155

T-35. Brayden Buffington, Bowling Green (+16) 156

T-35. Ty Cooper, Branson (+16) 156

T-34. Walker Serrano, Rogersville (+16) 156

T-35. Daniel Love, St. Joseph (+16) 156

T-39. Trey Burton, Huntsville (+17) 157

T-39. Fielding Campbell, Joplin (+17) 157

T-41. Tanner Brandow, Centralia (+18) 158

T-41. Aidan Wells, Eldon (+18) 158

43. Trace Brown, Macon (+19) 159

T-44. Will Kuster, Weatlake (+22) 162

T-44. Chase Martel, Raymore (+22) 162

T-46. Nate Thompson, Kansas City (+23) 163

T-46. Ethan Brumbaugh, Rock Port (+23) 163

T-46. Mark Maguire, Washington (+23) 163

T-46. James Sherstoff, Chesterfield (+23) 163

T-46. Gaven Peterie, Strafford (+23) 163

T-51. Grant Schumacher, Weatherby Lake (+24) 164

T-51. Ian Blome, O'Fallon (+24) 164

53. Jonathan Parker, Hannibal (+25) 165

54. Bryson Oats, Kansas City (+26) 166

T-55. Quinn Earwood, Platte City (+27) 167

T-55. Chris Ebbesmeyer, Paris (+27) 167

58. Zach Harman, Kansas City (+28) 168

59. Jack Evans, Lawson (+32) 172

60. Sam Stack, Springfield (+33) 173

61. Griffin Frey, Republic (+35) 175

T-62. Brennan Strubberg, Washington (+38) 178

T-62. Devun Salazar, El Dorado Springs (+38) 178

64. Cole Lehmen, Westphalia (+39) 179

65. Andrew Wheatley, St. Joseph (+42) 182

66. Sam Wilson, Kirksville (+71) 211

67. Matthew Dunning, Foristell (+97) 237

WD- Rylee Hanson, Vandalia

WD- Jordan Grefath, Jefferson City

WD- Tyler Linenbroker, Chesterfield

10-11 Female

1. Haven Evers, Eldon (+35) 105

2. Kinsley Lawson, California (+88) 158

10-11 Male

1. Anson Munzlinger, Columbia (+3) 73

2. Blayne Altermatt, Lake Ozark (+17) 87

3. Anthony Forrest, Jefferson City (+34) 104

4. Seth Duncan, Osage Beach (+37) 107

8-9 Male

1. Graham Henley, Eldon (+8) 78

2. Jackson Benbrook, Sedalia (+37) 107