



The Mexico Optimist Club is accepting registrations for cross country, cheer and football through the end of the month. There is a fee to participate in each sport

Those interested can register through the Optimist sports website. Those registering after July 31 will have to pay an additional $15 late fee.

Mexico Hounds Cross Country is open to ages 6-14. The team is a member of the Central Missouri Athletic Circuit and YES Athletics. Registration includes membership to those two organizations, meet fees and running uniform. Additional equipment may bee needed at participant’s expense. Practice is 2-3 nights per week starting mid-July. Weekend meets are early September through early November. Runners should attend all practices and meets. For more information, call Vickie Tanner at 660-651-8083 or email vickiemwilson02@hotmail.com

Cheer is open to those in third through sixth grade. Cheer and football teams are part of the North Central Youth Football League. The registration fee includes a t-shirt, poms and bow. Additional gear may be needed at participant’s expense. Practice is two nights per week starting mid-August. The cheer squad and football teams participate at games from early September through October. Most games are held Saturdays and there are 5-6 league games and at least one jamboree. Home games are played at Mexico High School’s Hawthorne Heights. For more information, call Kayla Pfeifer at 573-754-0310 or email mexicooptimistsports@gmail.com.

The football program is open those in third through sixth grade. Practices are held 2-3 nights per week starting early August. Equipment pick-up is in late July. The registration fee will provide a helmet, shoulder pads, pants with pads, practice jersey and game jersey. Additional gear will need to be supplied at player’s expense. Players should attend all practices and games. For more information, call Mike Pfeifer at 573-719-8554 or email mexicooptimistsports@gmail.com