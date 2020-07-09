The lake level was 658.8; generation of 8,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.3 level.

The lake level was 658.8; generation of 8,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on shaky head magnum finesse worms and 10-inch plastic worms, deep-diving crankbaits and topwater lures along main lake points and drop-offs. Crappie: Slow trolling Bandit crankbaits along bluffs and mouths of coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms and shaky head worms 10 to 15 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows over brush 20 feet deep.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair to good on topwater lures in the mornings or on Texas-rigged soft plastics along points. Crappie: Fair on minnows for fish suspended over brush piles 20 feet deep. Catfish: Fair on stink baits and shad sides.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures and swimbaits on rocky banks and shoals. Crappie: Slow on minnows 12 feet deep around brush.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures and Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms around shallow docks. Crappie: Slow on minnows 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad and nightcrawlers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows before sunrise in the mornings.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Zara Spooks and popper topwater plugs in the morning in backs of coves or on Texas-rigged plastic worms, shaky head worms and drop shot finesse worms on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits on the main channel.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good at night on 10-inch plastic worms and heavy jigs in brush piles and on main lake points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks 15 to 20 feet deep or trolling crankbaits on the main lake. Catfish: Good on cut shad and goldfish along points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.