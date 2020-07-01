The pandemic brought a halt to all spring sports and activities and ushered in a new reality that seniors in the Class of 2020 will likely never forget in regards to the final few months of their high school careers. Camdenton senior Spencer Melville is one of those seniors who saw his final season as a Laker abruptly taken away from him.

The sport of golf naturally invokes the idea of social distancing.

Typically being outdoors with fresh air and space between each group, and generally, an overall relaxing day on the course seems like a great alternative to the worries the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon 2020. Unfortunately, not even the sport of golf was safe this spring as the pandemic brought a halt to all spring sports and activities and ushered in a new reality that seniors in the Class of 2020 will likely never forget in regards to the final few months of their high school careers.

Camdenton senior Spencer Melville is one of those seniors who saw his final season as a Laker abruptly taken away from him.

Melville, looking to enjoy his final journey as a three-year starter for the program, qualified for state as a sophomore and missed the cut by a single stroke as a junior. Considering the Class 4 State Tournament was scheduled to be held on home turf at Old Kinderhook, that alone was all the motivation he needed for his senior season. Growing up as an avid golfer who set out on the links at a young age and spent plenty of summers with the Lake of the Ozarks Junior Golf Association or the Missouri Golf Association, the spring of 2020 will unfortunately go down as a brief blank spot in the game he loves to play.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: I was so excited for my senior golf season and to finish my high school career before moving on to new things. We were in a couple big tournaments this year that would have been a great experience for me and my teammates. I was very excited to play the state tournament at Old Kinderhook. I really wish my senior season went the way everybody else’s did.

Q: Is there anything you love about golf or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be significantly delayed and eventually cancelled?

A: This pandemic has made me realize so much, you have to roll with the punches. That in the blink of an eye your world can change and you just have to adapt to that and make the best out of it because there is not a person in this world that is guaranteed another day.

I love every aspect of the game of golf. Golf has been a part of my life forever, I was raised with a golf club in my hand. When I found out that the schools were closing and that golf season was going to be significantly delayed, I didn’t know what to think- it was heartbreaking. Not being able to play the sport I have put so much effort into really stinks and I would do anything to have a normal senior golf season and even a normal end to high school. I would never have guessed when I was 5-years-old that my last quarter of high school I was going to have to do online (classes) from home, not experiencing any senior things.

Q: What has the quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Camdenton, now looking back?

A: Quarantine has consisted of a whole bunch of school work, Neflix, naps and most importantly, being out at the course. The weather has not been awful during quarantine and we have had some super hot days so I have been enjoying my time on the course. I had been working on my game because the season was not over and we still had the playoffs so I had been trying to prepare myself as well as I can just in case the season resumed. It would have meant so much to be able to go out on the course wearing purple again. Nothing beats the feeling of being out on the course with a purple-collared shirt and a golf bag that says, “Camdenton” on it. I prayed for things to go back to normal and to get to represent Camdenton a couple more times.

Q: Anything you would like your teammates and coaches to know?

A: I do want to thank my teammates for always expecting the best out of me- your teammates really do get you places in this individual sport. I would not be where I am at with my game if it was not for my teammates. The biggest ‘Thank you’ goes Coach (Shawn) Maschino and Coach (Jason) Horne. I could not ask for two better coaches and even better mentors. They have given so much of their time and effort to help my game progress positively so I can make the biggest statement possible. My statement would be totally different if it was not for their generosity and I cannot thank either of them enough. They have helped me through things that are not part of their job, but a part of what makes them both great mentors. They have taught me many, many life lessons that have helped shape me into the person I am today. I am forever grateful for everything Coach Horne and Coach Maschino have done for my game and for me, personally.

It has been a great run and the future is bright.