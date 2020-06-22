A Nebraska man was injured Saturday afternoon after tubing on some rough waters on Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brett Dahlheim, 43, of Lincoln, Neb. was ejected while tubing and was moderately injured on the 5-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Dahlheim was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The westbound 2002 Baja Runabout Dahlheim was tubing with was not damaged and was driven from the scene by 44-year-old Jeffrey Klein, also of Lincoln.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in responding to the incident.