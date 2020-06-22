An Iowa woman was injured Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks when the boat she was traveling in met a large wake, causing her to impact the boat.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the incident took place on the 4-mile marker of the main channel. A 2013 Chaparrel driven by 63-year-old Joel Jacobsen of Adel, Iowa traveled over the wake heading westbound and caused 25-year-old Lillian Mescher of Sigourney, Iowa to become airborne in the boat before she impacted it. Mescher was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance to treat moderate injuries. Neither Jacobsen or Mescher were reported to be wearing safety devices.

The vessel was not damaged and was driven from the scene.

The MSHP were assisted by Lake Ozark Fire and Ambulance.