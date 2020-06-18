Prospects Soccer is holding competitive soccer tryouts on Saturday at the Osage Beach City Park The tryouts will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it will be open to all age youth players. There is no cost to participate.

The format will include a dynamic warmup, players will stretch on their own and then small side games will take place to assess player skill level.

“It is a great chance for players to get out and play soccer again,” said Coach Jason Long, who also coaches the girls and boys teams at School of the Osage.