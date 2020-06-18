The lake level was 659.0; generation of 25,000 Second Foot-Day (SFD) throughout the week for a level of 659.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 712.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.



TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs at the mouths of creeks. Catfish: Good on skipjack herring and cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rigs, shaky head worms and jigs along main lake points and bluffs. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks or trolling crankbaits on the main channel. Catfish: Fair on nightcrawlers or drifting shad in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on heavy jigs, heavy shaky head soft plastics, 10-inch plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 15 to 20 feet deep along main lake docks. Catfish: Good on skipjack herring around shad on points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on plastic worms or jigs along main lake ledges. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows over brush 10 to 15 feet deep on the main lake. Catfish: Good on jigs and live baits.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged 10-inch plastic worms and shaky head magnum finesse worms on main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks on the main lake. Catfish: Good drifting shad or on jug lines baited with shad on long main lake points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Good on Texas-rigged soft plastics in main lake cuts or swimbaits along bluffs. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush piles 8 to 15 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on Whopper Plopper topwater lures and buzz baits in the mornings halfway back in the coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks or trolling crankbaits along points. Catfish: Excellent on cut shad, live sunfish and nightcrawlers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons and shad bodies. Catfish: Good on cut shad and live sunfish.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.