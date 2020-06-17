The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away track and field season this spring, but the Lakers will visit Lebanon for a meet on Thursday and host a meet the following Thursday to make up for some of that lost time.

Camdenton track and field is back on the move.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away track and field season this spring, but the Lakers will visit Lebanon for a meet on Thursday and host a meet the following Thursday to make up for some of that lost time. The meets will have two divisions, one for high school athletes from the last school year and one for seventh and eighth graders from the last school year.

Practices began on Monday this week and the practices will take place Monday through Wednesday with two different sessions athletes can pick from to accommodate their schedule, either 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. at Bob Shore Stadium. The practices are scheduled to last an hour and a half. The Thursday meets will start at 5:30 p.m.