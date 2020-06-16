The 2020 Grand American is coming to Lake of the Ozarks. The dates of the AIM Championship will be August 2-4 (trap events only), and the Grand American on August 5-15 in Linn Creek.

The 2020 Grand American is coming to Lake of the Ozarks.

Amateur Trapshooting Association staff and local officials have been providing information to state officials over the past several weeks concerning the possibility of the 2020 Grand American taking place at the World SHooting and Recreational Complex at Sparta, Ill. The ATA had asked for a decision by June 15 to allow time for Grand American preparations.

ATA staff were informed by IDNR representatives late Friday afternoon on June 12 that a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the Grand American from the ATA would be required by Sunday afternoon on June 14 to assist in the Illinois Department of Public Health's final consideration for allowing the 2020 Grand American to take place at Sparta. Local health and government officials and ATA staff met at the ATA offices on June 13 to compose the plan, which was supplemental to information already submitted. After review by the ATA Executive Committee, the plan was submitted to IDNR Saturday evening.

On Monday, June 15, ATA Executive Director Lynn Gipson was informed by IDNR Director Colleen Callahan that the Grand American would not be allowed at Sparta this year. A press release was issued by IDNR at the same time.

In anticipation of this decision, the ATA Executive Committee had predetermined that if the event could not be held at Sparta, the Grand American would be held at the home grounds of the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek.

The dates of the AIM Championship will be August 2-4 (trap events only), and the Grand American on August 5-15.

Over the next few days, ATA staff will be working on details and modifications for this year's Grand American at Linn Creek. Please be patient as we plan and prepare this historic event. Details will first be posted to the ATA website.