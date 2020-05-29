The lake level was 659.6; generation of 36,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 66 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.1 level.

The lake level was 659.6; generation of 36,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 66 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported over the holiday weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity:Stained. White bass: Fair on crankbaits and swimbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on wacky-rigged Senkos, floating worms, jigs, shaky head worms and Carolina-rigged creature baits less than 6 feet deep along gravel banks and main lake points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks.

GRAVOIS



Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hogs and plastic lizards, wacky-rigged Senkos and Zara Spooks around shallow docks and points. Crappie: Good trolling small crankbaits along the main lake channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms on gravel or mixed rock banks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks along points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or bluegill and shrimp in coves or along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and Carolina-rigged creature baits around brush piles in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 6 feet deep along gravel banks or shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. Catfish: Good on bluff ledges with cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Flukes and soft plastics less than 5 feet deep on the spawning banks and spinnerbaits along docks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 4 to 10 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Fair on blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on creature baits along docks in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows around docks with brush. Catfish: Excellent on minnows and cut shad or perch.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass: Good on jigs. Catfish: Good on spoons. Parking lot in the dam area closed until June 2 by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.