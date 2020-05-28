To earn this distinction, Kurtz has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Billy Kurtz, Athletic Director at Camdenton High School, has been recognized by this association as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Kurtz has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

Kurtz is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.